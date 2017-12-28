Hospital Players are getting their man at the Plowright

The Hospital Players are back on stage at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe next month with the comedy I’ll Get My Man.

Peter, a TV series hero, seeks refuge at his uncle’s country rectory from all the females who continually chase after him.

Arthur, horrified by the threatened loss of his housekeeper, places an advert for a new one.

These two occurrences shatter the peace of the village and the arrival of the Bishop adds to the confusion.

The play is on from January 16-20 at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are £10 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2AVBkkx