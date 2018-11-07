Hey Beatles are live in Gainsborough

The fab sound of the Fab Four comes to Gainsborough this weekend with Hey Beatles at Trinity Arts Centre.

One of the UK’s premier Beatles tribute bands, Hey Beatles have been delighting audiences up and down the country for more than 10 years with their authentic sound and look.

Now, they are ready to make their first appearance at Trinity Arts Centre with a show that will include all of The Beatles’ biggest and best-known hits.

The show is in Gainsborough on Saturday, November 10, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 and £17 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk