Head to Madagascar in Lincoln

New Youth Theatre will ‘move it, move it’ to Lincoln Drill Hall next week to present DreamWorks’ Madagascar – A Musical Adventure.

Based on the smash-hit animated movie, the show follows all of your favourite ‘crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

The show is at the Drill Hall from Monday, March 19 to Thursday, March 22 aty 7.30pm each night.

Tickets for all shows are £9 and £8 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2IkReZ1