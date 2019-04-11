Head for Oz for Easter panto in Lincoln

Follow the yellow brick road to Lincoln this Easter for family pantomime fun in The Wizard of Oz.

Join Dorothy as she and her dog Toto are swept away from Kansas and over the rainbow to the land of Oz.

Teaming up with the scarecrow, the cowardly lion and the tin woman, Dorothy gets a bit of help from the munchkins and heads for the Emerald City.

But will she be able to defeat the wicked witch of the west and get back home?

The show runs from Saturday, April 13 until April 22.

For showtimes and tickets, call the box office on 01522 519999 or online.