Eighties star Hazel O’Connor is live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week for a screening of Breaking Glass, the 1980 film she starred in.

As well as the film screening, the evening will feature Hazel performing popular songs from the film and taking part in a Q&A.

The event is on Monday, November 19 at 7pm and tickets are £25 on 0871 2200260 www.engineshed.co.uk

Please note: This event is for over-15s only.