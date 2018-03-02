Have Faith in a night of George Michael hits

Wayne Dilks presents his George Michael tribute show Faith at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week
Celebrate the music of the late George Michael in Lincoln next week with acclaimed tribute show Faith.

Starring Wayne Dilks and his eight-piece band, the show is a musical journey through 35 years of hits from the Wham! days to the songs of George’s solo career.

The show features a host of hits including Club Tropicana, Faith, Freedom, A Different Corner, Father Figure, Careless Whisper and more.

The show is at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on Friday, March 9 at 7pm.

Tickets are £22.50 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2oD6AyS