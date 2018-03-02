Have Faith in a night of George Michael hits

Celebrate the music of the late George Michael in Lincoln next week with acclaimed tribute show Faith.

Starring Wayne Dilks and his eight-piece band, the show is a musical journey through 35 years of hits from the Wham! days to the songs of George’s solo career.

The show features a host of hits including Club Tropicana, Faith, Freedom, A Different Corner, Father Figure, Careless Whisper and more.

The show is at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on Friday, March 9 at 7pm.

Tickets are £22.50 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2oD6AyS