Multi-award-winning harpist Oliver Wass is playing a special concert at the Blue Room in Lincoln next week.

Appearing as part of Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival Lunchtime Concert series, Oliver will play pieces by Ravel, Prokofiev and more.

The concert is on Tuesday, December 4 at 1pm.

Tickets are £8 on the door or £7 (£3 NUS) in advance on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk