Happy Mondays live in Lincoln this week

Indie legends The Happy Mondays are live at The Engine Shed in Lincoln this week on their Twenty Four Hour Party People – Greatest Hits Tour.

Fronted by Shaun Ryder and featuring the equally iconic maracas-wielding Bez, The Happy Mondays are famous for anthems like Step On, Hallelujah, Loose Fit and Kinky Afro and albums like Pills n’ Thrills and Bellyaches.

This tour marks the 30th anniversary of their first album, Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out).

Shaun Ryder said, “I am really looking forward to the ‘Mondays’ shows leading up to Christmas.

“We’re performing better than ever and I love getting together with the band, blasting out all our great tunes we’ve made together over the decades.

“It’s gonna be great.”

Bez added: “Just as I thought it was all over, the party’s starting again.

“Look forward to seeing you all.”

They are at the Engine Shed on Thursday, December 7.

Tickets for are on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2AiWUSp