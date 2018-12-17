Hansel & Gretel is just for grown-ups in Gainsborough

Panto for grown-ups comes to Gainsborough this weekend with The Adult Panto: Hansel & Gretel Go Down in the Woods.
The show is presented by Market Theatre Company which has taken a traditional fairy story and corrupted it beyond belief – packing it with corny jokes, raunchy plots and blatant sexual innuendo – just as it has been doing for past 15 years around the UK.
The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, December 22 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £18 and £17 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk
Please note: This show contains adult humour and is unsuitable for under-16s.