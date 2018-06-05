Hang on for a night Frankie Valli classics

The world’s first and longest-running tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Let’s hang On, comes to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this week as part of it’s 10th anniversary tour.

Discover how four New Jersey boys from the wrong side of the tracks invented their own sound and sold more than 175 million records before they turned 30.

This critically-acclaimed theatre production takes you on a musical journey through the prolific career of a band that is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The show features, in full, all the group’s biggest hits and songs from movie soundtracks from a catalogue spanning more than five decades such as, Grease, Stay (Dirty Dancing), December 1963 (Oh What a Night!), Sherry, Beggin’, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back To You, Walk Like A Man, Big Girls Don’t Cry and more, finally taking the roof off with a spectacular finale Let’s Hang On.

Dino Buttarazzi, the show’s vocalist and lead guitarist, said: “Prepare to be blown away with breath-taking vocal performances and outstanding musicianship that features an amazing live horn section.

“This sensational 10th anniversary show is definitely not a night you’ll want to miss.

The show is at the Baths Hall on Friday, June 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23.50 on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk

The promoter has also made a limited number of tickets available on a two-for-one basis.

Visit the box office or call 0844 8542776 and quote the code ‘LHOOffer’ for the discount.

Alternatively, got to www.tickets.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk/single/eventlisting.aspx and enter the code LHOOffer in the promo code box to bring up the tickets available at the discounted rate.

Offer is only available while stocks last.