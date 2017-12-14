Search

Griff Rhys Jones will be asking Where Was I? in Lincoln

Comedy star Griff Rhys Jones brings his new tour, Where Was I? to Lincoln Drill in February.

Join the star of Not the Nine o’clock News, Smith & Jones and Three Men In A Boat as he airs stories, anecdotes, reminiscences and outright lies – from 40 years of travelling – down rivers and up mountains, into Africa, out of India, and across the arid wastes of the BBC canteen.

It’s a career – if by career you mean bouncing chaotically downhill without a map.

He is at the Drill Hall on February 24.

Tickets are £26.50, £20 and £12 on 01522 873894 or online at http://bit.ly/2B8abhd