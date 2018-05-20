Griddled British asparagus with feta and beetroot dressing

Bright pink beetroot dressing and fresh green asparagus not only look beautiful together but taste amazing with creamy feta and zingy mint.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

125g cooked beetroot (half a pack)

2 tbsp Greek yogurt

2 tbsp crème fraîche

1 small clove garlic, roughly chopped

2 bunches British asparagus, trimmed

2 tbsp olive oil

salt and freshly ground black pepper

100g feta cheese, crumbled

handful of mint leaves, chopped

Method

Set a griddle pan over a high heat to get really hot - this will take a good five minutes.

To make the dressing, add the beetroot, Greek yogurt, creme fraiche and garlic to a deep jug and pulse to a smooth sauce with a stick blender. Season to taste with a little salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Tip the asparagus into a mixing bowl and drizzle over the olive oil, seasoning with a little salt and freshly ground black pepper. Spread out on the griddle pan and cook for about five to six minutes, turning regularly until lightly charred and just tender. You may need to do this in batches depending on the size of your pan.

Scatter the asparagus over a serving platter and drizzle over the dressing. Sprinkle over the feta and the mint and serve straight away.

Recipe courtesy of www.britishasparagus.com