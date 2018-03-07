Go Ga Ga for Queen tribute in Gainsborough

The stadium-filling rock sound of Queen comes to Gainsborough this weekend with a live show by tribute group GaGa.

Performed by a multi-award winning band that has headlined the International Guitar Festival on several occasions, this is a Queen tribute show like no other.

From numerous Queen conventions to TV appearances, GaGa are highly rated by critics and audiences alike,.

Indeed, Queen guitarist Brian May described their show as ‘superb’.

There are no wigs, no make-up and definitely no false moustaches.

Instead, the show is a host of massive Queen songs played like they were meant to be.

Featuring all the classic Queen hits, the show is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, March 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16 and £14 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2Gt0cBz