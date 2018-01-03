Go Beyond The Barricade for a night of West End hits

Celebrate the greatest songs of the West End and Broadway at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week in Beyond The Barricade.

Beyond the Barricade has been touring the UK and mainland Europe for more than a decade, with its concert portrayal of the greatest songs in musical theatre – all performed totally live

The show features principal performers from the legendary West End hit Les Miserables and has become established as one of the nation’s favourite musical theatre concerts.

Starring Andy Reiss, David Fawcett, Katie Leeming and Rebecca Vere, together with their own ensemble of talented musicians, Beyond the Barricade features songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Jersey Boys, The Lion King, Blood Brothers, Miss Saigo, Les Miserables and more.

Andy and David devised Beyond the Barricade after appearing in both the Manchester and London casts of Les Misérables.

David played the lead role of Jean Valjean in both productions, and Andy has played most of the male characters, including Enjolras and Valjean, and still remains the only person to take on the job of being the show’s resident director, and perform in it at the same time.

Katie Leeming, who joined Beyond the Barricade after playing the lead role of Eponine in the West End production of Les Miserables.

The cast is completed by Rebecca Vere who played Cosette in Les Miserables.

All four singers also featured in the Les Miserables 25th Anniversary Concert, staged at the O2 Arena in London.

In addition, Katie appeared with the Les Miserables cast on the televised Classical Brit Awards and the Royal Variety Show, and both Katie and Rebecca were ensemble vocalists in the hit Les Miserables movie.

The show is at the Baths Hall on Thursday, January 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £21, £19 and £17.50 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2kIs4sa