Gimme a bit of Abba with top tribute show in Gainsborough

Abba tribute group Gimme Abba are live in Gainsborough this weekend.

After 20 years of performances, Gimme Abba are now established as one of the best loved UK tributes to Abba.

The show comes with a repertoire that draws from the greatest hits of Sweden’s most famous export.

Totalling more than two-hours, the show is jam-packed with all the popular Abba songs in what has developed into more than just another Abba tribute show, reproducing the charismatic stage presence of the flamboyant quartet.

The show is on Saturday, April 6 at 8pm.

Tickets are £19.50 and £17.50 on 01427 676655 or online