Gillian Anderson stars in live screening of All About Eve in Gainsborough

Gillian Anderson and Lily James star in a live screening of All About Eve from London’s West End at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next week.

]Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, All About Eve tells the story of Margo Channing, a legendary star of the theatre.

The spotlight is hers and always has been.

But now there’s Eve, her biggest fan, young, beautiful and the golden girl.

But you know all about Eve – don’t you?

The screening is on Thursday, April 25 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15. £13 and £12.50 (members) on 01427 676655 or online.