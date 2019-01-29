Get the Bowie Experience in Lincoln

David Bowie tribute show Bowie Experience is coming to Lincolnshire this weekend.

The show features all the hits from A to Ziggy and is for Bowie fans and absolute beginners alike.

The Bowie Experience comes to Lincoln this weekend

One of the UK’s best Bowie tribute show, Bowie Experience features all the late star’s greatest songs including Space Oddity, Starman, Fashion, Life on Mars, China Girl, Rebel Rebel, Golden Years, Modern Love, All the Young Dudes, Lets Dance, Heroes and Absolute Beginners.

It is at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln on Saturday, February 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk