Get talking about Jamie on the screen in Gainsborough

A live recording of the award-winning musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is being shown at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next week.

Jamie New is 16 and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

He doesn’t quite fit in and he is terrified about the future but he is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his loving mum and friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

The screening is on Tuesday, January 29 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk