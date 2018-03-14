Get set for a night of Wham! classics

Return to the days when George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley ruled the charts in The Best of Wham! at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this week.

Starring Craig Webb, from BBC1’s Let It Shine, as George Michael, the show features all of Wham!’s greatest hits, including Wake Me Up Before You Go Go and I’m Your Man.

In just four years Wham! sold more than 28 million records, with three number one albums and four number one singles.

They were also the first western pop group ever to tour China.

The show is on Friday, March 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23.50 and £21.50 or 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2paJSOS