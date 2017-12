The biggest songs from the hit movies Dirty Dancing and Grease will be performed in one energy-filled tribute show at Gainsborough Town Hall next week.

Have the time of your life either by enjoying the show on stage or getting on to the dancefloor and trying out your own moves.

It is at the Town Hall on Sunday, December 17 and tickets are at www.townhallgainsborough.co.uk

Please note: This show is not affiliated with the West End show Dirty Dancing.