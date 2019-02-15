Get ready for some Sooty magic in Lincolnshire this summer

Sooty’s Magic Show is coming to Lincolnshire this summer as the nation’s favourite yellow bear heads around the country with a new live show.

Sooty celebrated his seventh decade last year which saw him perform at the London Palladium for Prince Charles, who also turned 70.

He also took pride of place at a free show on Blackpool North Pier which is where he was originally discovered.

Now Sooty is poised to wow his fans with magical skills when comes to Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal on May 31 and the Plowrith Theatre in Scunthorpe on June 1.

Children will be amazed by impossible tricks, astounded at Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage.

Richard Cadell, Sooty’s television friend, said: “This is Sooty doing what he does best – magic.

“So the audience can expect to be saying “izzy whizzy let’s get busy’ a great deal.

“Sooty will be performing some amazing tricks including sawing a lady in half, floating a child from the audience and making it snow.

“Performing live is what we love most.

“Of course,making the television show is a lot of fun but Sooty has always been at his best in front of a live audience where he can make not only the children laugh,but all the adults too.”

Tickets for the Lincoln show are on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Tickets for the Scunthorpe show are on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk