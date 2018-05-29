Get ready for a night of Abba classics at the Baths Hall

Hit show Thank Abba For The Music is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend.

This live spectacular goes back to the days when the Swedish superstars dominated the charts.

The show features all the hits of one of the biggest bands in pop history, including Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Take A Chance On Me, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Knowing Me Knowing You, Super Trouper and more.

It is at the Baths Hall on Saturday, June 2 at 7.30pm.

Abba and 70’s fancy dress is not compulsory – but is encouraged!

Tickets are £23 on 0844 8542776 or www,bathshall.co.uk