Gainsborough Theatre Club is being Invincible once more

Gainsborough Theatre Company is presenting Torben Betts’ Invincible at the Old Nick Theatre this weekend.

The group presented the play in the town last month and is now staging this second performance due to sustained demand for an enscore.

The recession is biting hard so Emily and Oliver have decided to downsize and move away from their middle-class lifestyle in London to a small town in the north of England

They decide to invite over two of their new neighbours, Alan and Dawn in an attempt to break the ice, offering them olives, anchovies, and conversation about Karl Marx and abstract art.

Over the subsequent course of the evening, classes, cultures and outlooks duly collide with consequences as hilarious as they are tragic.

Billed as a comedy of bad manners’, the bonus performance is on Saturday, March 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available on 07434 540516.