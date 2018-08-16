Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society is back with new showcase

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society is back on stage next month with the showcase GMTS Under the Spotlight.

The show will be a night of showstopping numbers from hit West End musicals.

Performances will be at Gringley church on September 7, Morton church on September 8 and Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on September 15.

Tickets are £6 for the Gringley and Morton shows and £10 for Gainsborough due to that date having extra material and a few surprises.

Tickets for all three dates are available now on 01427 676655, online at www.trinityarts.co.uk and Gainsborough Guildhall.