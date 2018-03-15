G4 are heading back to Lincoln

G4 return to Lincoln next week with their new tour, G4 Live.

Since bursting on the scene on the first series of the X Factor back in 2004, G4 have become firmly established as the UK’s leading classical vocal harmony quartet.

For this tour, which is set to be their biggest yet, they are being joined by special guests Mary-Jess (winner of the Chinese X Factor and voice of the official Downton Abbey theme) and TRSPA Choir.

Their Lincoln show at the New Theatre Royal on Monday, May 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £29.50 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2tK4qDm