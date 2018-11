Genesis tribute G2 Definitive Genesis are live at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend.

The show focuses on the vintage years between 1975 and 1978, when singer Peter Gabriel had left and been replaced by unknown singing drummer Phil Collins.

The show is on Saturday, November 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £19.50 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk