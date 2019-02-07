Funhouse comedy night is back in Kirton this weekend

The Funhouse Comedy Club returns to The George in Kirton-in-Lindsey this weekend.

Headlining is Rob Rouse who is always one step ahead of the audience with his hilarious storytelling.

Supporting will be Chris McGlade, sharing his own views on life, whilst making fun of everything, including himself.

Also on the bill is Ruth Cockburn with her potent mix of slightly surreal social commentary and inventive and instantly hilarious songs.

Compere for the night will be Dave Bryon.

The show is on Saturday, February 9 at 9pm.

Tickets are £10 in advance at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk