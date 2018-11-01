Funhouse comedy is back in Kirton-in-Lindsey this month Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The Funhouse Comedy Club returns to Kirton-in-Lindsey on November 24. Headlining will be Pierre Hollins, supported by Kevin Dewsbury and Jack Campbell. Stand-up comedy is back in Kirton-in-Lindsey this month Compere for the evening will be Dave Byron. Tickets are £10 in advance at at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk T.Rextasy bringing the sound of Marc Bolan and T.Rex to Lincolnshire Jim Davidson has two live dates in Lincolnshire