Funhouse comedy is back in Kirton-in-Lindsey this month

The Funhouse Comedy Club returns to Kirton-in-Lindsey on November 24.

Headlining will be Pierre Hollins, supported by Kevin Dewsbury and Jack Campbell.

Compere for the evening will be Dave Byron.

Tickets are £10 in advance at at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk