From The Jam are live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week.

From The Jam is comprised of legendary Jam bassist, Bruce Foxton, vocalist & guitarist Russell Hastings, drummer Mike Randon and Andy Fairclough on keys.

This new tour celebrates the 40th Anniversary of The Jam’s third studio album, All Mod Cons, which will played in its entirety.

The gig is on Thursday, November 29 at 7pm.

Tickets are £25 on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk

Please note: This show is for over-18s only.