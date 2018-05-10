FOOD: New cafe, deli and bakery opening in Doncaster town centre

Dreambakes is opening its first café, bakery and deli in Doncaster town centre.

Hannah Shekle, one of the company directors, said: “Doncaster is beginning to develop a really strong foodie culture- look at the success of the Delicious Doncaster events. New companies such as Jam Horse, Ajika, Whites of Cantley and Doncaster Brewery Tap create amazing, creative products right here in Doncaster that are high quality and celebrate what the area has to offer. We want to add to this growing culture and encourage people to try new things!”

The Priory Walk cafe will open its doors on the 21st May at 9am. With a bold, quirky aesthetic and contemporary décor, it’s a warm and welcoming place. It will be serving brunches, lunches and snacks which have been carefully thought out to make the best of their produce. They want to champion the incredible food made by small independent businesses, so they have sourced everything they can from Yorkshire and the surrounding area. The gorgeous gourmet cakes and desserts are all made on site without preservatives and additives, including the vegan and gluten free options.

“We wanted to bring Doncaster something a little unusual and exciting something to shake up your usual lunch or cake choices. Everything we can make is made on site, which people will be able to see when they visit as it’s an open kitchen.”, said Hannah.

Dreambakes has been supplying cakes and desserts wholesale since 2014, but to gain more freedom and creativity, the company is opening its first café, bakery and deli to the public. Dreambakes believes in high quality, flavourful dishes which are something a little bit different and exciting for Doncaster.

* Dreambakes is a company run by mother-daughter team Carol and Hannah Shekle. They love sharing real food with people, from their early days at farmer’s markets to teaching cookie masterclasses. They are continuing their generations-old family tradition of baking, and firmly believe that something made with real ingredients in a creative way is so much more satisfying than mass-produced goods. They can’t wait to contribute further to the Doncaster foodie scene.