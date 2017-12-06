Follow Dick Whittington to Gainsborough this week

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society’s production of Dick Whittington and his Cat is on this week.

Join Dick as he sets out to seek his fortune, accompanied by his amazing rat-catching cat Tommy.

But are the streets of London really paved with gold?

And is the path to a happy ending as easy as Dick and Tommy think?

Follow the pair and the new friends they meet as they journey from London to Morocco on their quest to defeat the evil King Rat.

On the way, they encounter, action, adventure, secrets, songs, dancing, trickery, romance, shipwrecks and more in a show for all the family.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre until Sunday, December 10 at 7pm each night except Sunday, plus matinees at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are £10 (£8 concessions) and available now from the box office on 01427 676655, online at http://bit.ly/2sSq0S5 or, alternatively, from Barnes Jewellers in Gainsborough.