Folk trailblazers The Tannahill Weavers have live date in Gainsborough

Scottish folk stalwarts The Tannahill Weavers are bringing their 50th anniversary tour to Gainsborough this weekend.

The band have turned their acoustic excitement loose on audiences with dramatic effect with a diverse repertoire of fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, original ballads and lullabies.

Trailblazers for Scottish traditional music, ‘The Tannies’ sound demonstrates the rich and varied musical heritage of the Celtic people.

Hailing from Paisley and named for the town’s historic weaving industry and local poet laureate Robert Tannahill, the band was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame in 2011.

Now celebrating 50 years of entertaining, they are firmly established as one of the premier groups on the concert stage.

From reflective ballads to foot-stomping reels and jigs, the variety and range of the material they perform is matched only by their enthusiasm and lively Celtic spirits.

They are at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, February 9 at 8pm.

Tickets are £14 and £12 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk