Folk star Jon Boden has a date in Lincoln

Jon Boden and the Remnant Kings. Photo by Chris Saunders.
Multiple BBC Folk Award winner Jon Boden is live at Lincoln Drill Hall this week on his latest UK tour.

Jon will be joined by a three-strong string section when he plays tunes from his Afterglow album.

Jon will tell the story of the album, which is about a post-oil world and follows the course of two lovers over the night of a city carnival.

Two years ago, the former Bellowhead frontman introduced his new big band Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings to play selections from Afterglow at major venues across the UK.

His slimmed-down ensemble is playing smaller theatres during this tour

Multi-instrumentalist Jon will be joined by Helen Bell (viola), Morven Bryce (violin) and Lucy Revis (cello).

The show is on Friday, March 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £26, £20 and £12 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com