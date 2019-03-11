Folk star Jon Boden has a date in Lincoln

Multiple BBC Folk Award winner Jon Boden is live at Lincoln Drill Hall this week on his latest UK tour.
Jon will be joined by a three-strong string section when he plays tunes from his Afterglow album.
Jon will tell the story of the album, which is about a post-oil world and follows the course of two lovers over the night of a city carnival.
Two years ago, the former Bellowhead frontman introduced his new big band Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings to play selections from Afterglow at major venues across the UK.
His slimmed-down ensemble is playing smaller theatres during this tour
Multi-instrumentalist Jon will be joined by Helen Bell (viola), Morven Bryce (violin) and Lucy Revis (cello).
The show is on Friday, March 15 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £26, £20 and £12 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com