Folk star Anthony John Clarke has a live date in Morton

Gainsborough Folk Club is hosting a special concert Anthony John Clarke at Morton Village Hall this weekend.

An accomplished singer, songwriter and performer, Anthony performs as a soloist and with Dave Pegg.

This gig is a special one on Sunday, November 11.

Before the Morton event, the club’s usual fortnightly singaround session takes place tomorrow night (Friday) at the Melrose Club in the town.

The session starts at 8.30pm.

For more details, including club dates and special events, visit the website at www.angelfire.com/folk/gainsboroughfolk