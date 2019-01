Regarded as the founding fathers of British folk-rock, Fairport Convention are live at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

BBC Radio 2 listeners voted the band’s groundbreaking album Liege & Lief the most influential folk album of all time and they were also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Fairport Convention founding member Simon Nicol. Photo: Jo Hale/Getty Images

Their Lincoln gig is on Sunday, February 3 at 8pm.

Tickets are available on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com