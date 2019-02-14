Folk duo Andante have a date in Gainsborough

Folk duo Andante are live at the Old Nick Theatre in Gainsborough next week with the concert Blowin’ in the Wind.

Andante’s members Vee Sweeney and Mark Rowson used to work with the legendary Ken Dodd as the support act on his Happiness Show.

This new tour will feature new interpretations of the music and songs of artists like John Lennon, Joan Baez, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Simon & Garfunkel, and others, all played on 15 different instruments

The show is at the Old Nick on Thursday, February 21.

Tickets are available now on 07434 540516 or www.gainsboroughtheatrecompany.com