Folk aces Peter Knight and John Spiers live in Lincoln

Folk stars Peter Knight and John Spiers are live at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend.

The pair first teamed up at the 2016 FolkEast Festival when someone had the idea of pairing legendary fiddle layer Peter (ex-Steeleye Span) and star melodeon player John Spiers (ex-Bellowhead) for a special ‘one off’ concert.

It ended up being a genuine festival highlight.

And it was clear afterwards that just leaving matters there was not an option.

Now they are on tour and come to Lincoln on Sunday, March 11 at 8pm.

Tickets are £14 and £12 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2GKYADp