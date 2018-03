Folk star John Kirkpatrick is live at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

Widely regarded as one of England’s leading ‘squeezebox’ instrument players, John regularly toured and recorded with Richard Thompson and played with both the Albion Band and Steeleye Span.

He has also played with Martin Carthy for many years.

He is at the Drill Hall on Saturday, March 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2oAXWRm