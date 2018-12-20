Fly to Neverland with Peter Pan at the Drill Hall

This year’s pantomime at Lincoln Drill Hall is Peter Pan.

Following on from the record-breaking success of last year’s show Jack and the Beanstalk, the Drill Hall is going on a swashbuckling adventure with the boy who never grew up.

Lincoln Drill Halll

Join Peter Pan and Tinkerbell as they whisk the Darling children off to Neverland to battle with the villainous Captain Hook and his pirates.

With characters like the Lost Boys and Tiger Lilly also in the mix, family fun is guaranteed with more jokes than you can fill Santa’s entire workshop with.

Starring James Campbell as the panto dame, the show runs until January 5.

Tickets and show times are on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com