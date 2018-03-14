Fickle Friends live in Lincoln

Fickle Friends will play a headline date at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this week as part of their new UK tour.

The gig is on Friday, March 16, the same day as the Brighton band’s highly-anticipated debut album You Are Someone Else is released.

Fickle Friends are ultimately a band that has built a devoted fanbase the old fashioned way by playing as many shows as they could for as little cost, booking their own shows and writing songs on the road.

Now, after huge festival shows at Reading and Leeds this summer, things are slightly easier, but the dedication to writing songs and playing live remains the same and they look set to dominate festival bills next year, after this new headline tour.

Singer Natti Shine said: “This album mostly talks about the feeling that you don’t fit in your own life, forever craving something else.

“I felt like I was stuck in a perpetual nightmare of bad relationships and worry for so long and this collection of songs kind of pulled me out of that.

“We always wanted to make a record that made people dance and think at the same time.

“If any of these songs help anyone feel cool, or strong or even just less alone then we’ll have achieved what we wanted.”

Tickets for their Engine Shed gig are available at 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2iuaveA