Festive treat The Nutcracker from Moscow at Trinity Arts

The Bolshoi Ballet’s production of the The Nutcracker is being screening at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend..

On Christmas Eve, Marie is visited by mysterious magician Drosselmeyer, who turns Marie’s nutcracker doll into a beautiful prince who takes her on a magical journey.

As famous for Tchaikovsky’s memorable score as it is for the dancing itself, The Nutcracker features pieces like Waltz of the Snowflakes and The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

The screening is on Sunday, December 30 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk