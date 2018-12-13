Festive favourite A Christmas Carol with Chapterhouse in Lincoln

Chapterhouse Theatre is presenting Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol in Lincoln next week.

On Christmas Eve, the most magical night of the year, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is whisked away on a journey through the past and into the future, accompanied by three ghosts determined to make him realise the true meaning of Christmas.

But will Scrooge’s cold heart melt in time for Christmas Day?

Dickens’ classic ghost story is brought to life in a traditional production, complete with beautiful period costume, song, dance and a music.

The show is being performed at the County Assembly Rooms on Bailgate in Lincoln from Monday, December 17 to Wednesday, December 19.

Tickets are £14 (£8 under-16s) on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com