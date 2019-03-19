Father Ted star Adal O'Hanlon is live in Lincoln on tour

Irish comedy legend Ardal O’Hanlon brings his new live tour The Showing Off Must Go On, to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this week.

Best known for starring in Father Ted and Death in Paradise on TV, this latest tour sees Ardal facing up to a world of raging populism, MeToo, identity politics, the end of truth, the collapsing middle ground, peak avocado and £15 gin & tonics.

Ardal O'Hanlon is live in Lincoln this week

Terrified of being on the wrong side of history, and desperate to prove that his gender, race, age and class don’t necessarily define him, he is saddling up his high horse again and riding fearlessly again into the culture wars (with a white hankie in his pocket just in case).

The show is on Friday March 22 at 8pm and tickets are £22 on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk