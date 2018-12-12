Family fun with Barry the pengiun at Lincoln Performing Arts

A family Christmas adventure comes to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre next week with Penguins Penguins Pengiuns.

Born into the long nights of the Antarctic winter, all Barry has ever known is snow, ice and cold.

So when he learns that there are warmer places in the world, he sets out on a quest to find the summer sun.

But things don’t quite go to plan!

A snowy adventure ideal for youngsters aged three and over, the show is at the Performing Arts Centre from Monday, December 17 to December 31.

Tickets and show times are available on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk