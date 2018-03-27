Family fun with Alice in Wonderland in Lincoln

CBBC favourite Christopher Johnson stars in Alice in Wonderland at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal this week.

Join Chris as he hops down the rabbit hole with Alice, played by Sophie Towns for a whimsical, enchanting tale perfect for the whole family.

With a laugh out loud script brought to you by Patric Kearns ( who played Dame Donna Kebab in ladt year’s Christmas panto Aladdin) as the magnificent Queen of Hearts, Ian Crowe as the larger than life Mad Hatter, Chris Hayes as ‘Twinny Dee’ and charming choreography from two young dance ensembles, the Top Hats and Pocket Watches.

This heart-warming and uplifting classic makes the perfect family treat over the Easter break.

It is at the New Theatre Royal from Friday, March 30 until April 7.

Tickets and showtimes are on 01522 519999 or https://bit.ly/2GletE9