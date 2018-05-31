Fame is celebrating 30 years with new UK tour

Fame is dancing around the UK again over the next two years on a brand new 30th anniversary tour.

And it comes to Grimsby Auditorium from March 25-30 – the tour’s only stop in Lincolnshire.

Based on the 1980 phenomenal pop culture film, Fame The Musical is the international smash-hit sensation following the lives of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life.

This bittersweet but uplifting triumph of a show explores the issues that confront many young people today: prejudice, identity, pride, literacy, sexuality, substance abuse and perseverance.

And heading the cast at Nick will be Keith Jack, who is best-known as runner-up on BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do and has since had an extensive theatre career

Keith said: “I am really looking forward to performing the role of Nick in the UK tour of Fame and I’m excited about working with Selladoor again.”

Fame the Musical has seen seven West End runs since opening in Miami 1988 and continues to be one of the best loved musicals across the world.

Tickets are on sale now on from the Auditorium box office on 0300 3000035 or www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Tickets are also available at www.fameuktour.co.uk