Fairport Convention in Lincoln on Wintour

Fairport Convention are live in Lincoln next month

British folk legends Fairport Convention are live at Lincoiln Drill Hall next month as part of their Wintour 2018.

The band was credited with creating British folk-rock music with their iconic album Liege and Lief, which BBC Radio 2 listeners voted the most influential folk album of all time.

They have also received a Lifetime Achievement award from the BBC.

The band retains a passion for live performance.

Whether you are a long-time fan or a newcomer to their music, an evening with Fairport Convention is sure to surprise and delight you.

Support comes from Winter Wilson.

The gig is on January 27, tickets are £32, £22 and £12 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2AhThZc