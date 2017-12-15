Extra Lincoln show for Little Mix tribute

Due to popular demand, the New Theatre Royal Lincoln hasadded another performance of Black Magic – The Little Mix Show to its schedule for next summer.

The 3pm performance of the show on June 3 has already sold out.

So now, the girls will be performing a second show on the same date at 7pm.

This highly energetic tribute show that follows in the footsteps of the award-winning girl band, Little Mix.

An iconic five-star rated show, Black Magic has live vocals and is full of commercial pop-video choreography.

Suitable for kids, tweens, teens and adults alike, the show brings the full pop concert experience Lincoln.

As well as the concert itself, the event also includes lots of added extras including dance competitions, free giveaways and even a meet & greet with the girls after the show.

The show features all of Little Mix’s chart-topping hits including the most recent releases from the Glory Days album.

Dance and sing along to a packed-out playlist of hit songs that includes Black Magic, Power, No More Sad Songs, How Ya Doin, Wings, Shout Out To My Ex and even a few covers from their time on the X Factor.

Tickets for the second performance are £15 and £13 or £52 for a family tickets (two adults and two children) and available now from the box office on 01522 519999 or online at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk