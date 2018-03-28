Experience the best of Little Mix at the Baths Hall

Little Mix fans are in for a treat at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this Easter when tribute band The Little Mix Experience plays live at the venue.

Paying homage to one of the X Factor’s biggest success stories, this is a high-energy show packed with all of Little Mix’s greatest hits.

Featuring songs such as DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Secret Love Song and more, the group look like Little Mix and sound like Little Mix.

Julie Sweeney, from promoters Sweeney Entertainments, said: “The Little Mix Experience faithfully recreates Little Mix’s greatest hits, emulating the style, sound and dance moves in a concert suitable for all ages.”

Shannan Cairns, who not only plays as Perrie Edwards in the show but is also the show’s choreographer and creative director, added: “The audience can expect a high energy show for all the family to enjoy.

“All the hits from Little Mix from the very beginning until now, along with replicate dance routines and costumes.

“It really is the full ‘Little Mix Experience’.”

The show is at the Baths Hall next week on Thursday, April 5.

Tickets are £14 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2CygCWX