YouTube star Diane Spencer is heading up the laughs in Kirton

The award-winning Diane Spencer tops the bill as the Funhouse Comedy Club returns to The George in Kirton-in-Lindsey this weekend.

With her firey style, Diane Spencer is a rapidly growing hit on YouTube with her channel having more than 10,000 subscribers and one million views.

She has performed worldwide including The Laugh Factory and world famous Improv in LA, received critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe festival and appeared on several TV programmes including Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam.

Supporting is the energetic and intelligent Matt Stellingwerf, with his unique and vast mix of observations and interesting anecdote.

Also on the bill is Simon Lomas, who finished third in the 2017 English Comedian of The Year Competition with his imaginative and enjoyable wordplay.

Compere for the night is confident, amiable and amusing Dave Bryon.

The event takes place on Saturday, November 16 and tickets are £10 in advance here.

